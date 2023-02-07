NFL World Is Praying For Bills Owner On Tuesday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Kim Pegula owner of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

In a recent story for The Players Tribune, tennis star Jessica Pegula provided an update on her mother's health.

Last June, it was reported that Kim Pegula was dealing with a "health issue." It turns out she went into cardiac arrest at the family home.

Jessica Pegula's sister performed CPR on their mother to keep her alive.

"In June 2022, I had just flown back to Florida from the French Open. I made the quarterfinals in singles and the finals in doubles. It was an amazing two weeks full of a lot of positives, including cracking the Top 10 in the world," Pegula wrote. "A few days after I got home, I got a call around midnight (on my mom’s birthday) from my sister Kelly who was staying at my parents’ house. Something was wrong with our mom, and she was headed to the hospital in an ambulance. My mom was asleep when my dad woke up to her going into cardiac arrest and she was unresponsive for quite a while. My sister gave her CPR until the ambulance arrived. She saved her life. Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat."

Kim Pegula has made progress in her recovery, but Jessica said she'll never be able to go back to her old role of being a hands-on owner for the Bills and Sabres.

The sports world is praying for Kim Pegula to make a full recovery.

"Very brave of @JLPegula to talk publicly about her very difficult year off court," one fan said. "You've definitely gained a new fan. I wish you and most importantly your mum all the best and hope her recovery continues. Keep fighting, keep staying strong, there is strength in vulnerability."

"God bless the Pegula family and the good people of Buffalo. What a year. With proper perspective, success is much sweeter," a Bills fan tweeted.

"Prayers continue for everyone," a second Bills fan wrote. "Thanks @JLPegula for sharing."

Jessica Pegula finished her heartfelt story by saying she's blessed that her mother is still around.

"It has been a tough year but at the same time I feel lucky and blessed. I am thankful she is still with us when other families may not have been so lucky. That she even had a chance at recovery when the first week in the hospital seemed so dim. Thankful for the doctors that aided in her recovery. Thankful that she is now home, that she gets to watch the Bills, Sabres, and my tennis matches. She never watched my matches before, because she got too nervous. Now she watches all of them."

Our thoughts are with the Pegula family.