NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Generous Move

Andy Dalton is paying it back.

In 2017, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. As a result, Baltimore missed the postseason and the Buffalo Bills made it for the first time in 18 years.

At the time, overjoyed Bills fans repaid Dalton for his heroics by donating to his charity. After last night's terrifying situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, Dalton is returning the favor.

The veteran quarterback donated $3,000 to Hamlin's toy drive in the wake of the 24-year-old suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night's game in Cincinnati. The GoFundMe for the toy drive has raised nearly $4 million since last night.

Grateful football fans are sending their love to Dalton and his wife for the gesture.

"I will forever hold an immense amount of respect for Andy Dalton. True pro. True class act," one Bengals fan wrote on Twitter.

"@andydalton14 and @jjdalton5 we all still love and admire you in Cincy!! And I know they do in Buffalo as well. Wonderful people," another added.

"This actually just have me goosebumps, say what you want about Dalton the player but dude is a stand up guy," chimed in a third person.

"Andy Dalton, good guy," said another succinctly.

Well done, Andy and JJ.