NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.

Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to nickels coach.

In 2022, Salgado was promoted once again to safeties coach. Unfortunately for him, star safety Micah Hyde went down with a season-ending injury fairly early in their campaign.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, Bills fans feel bad for Salgado.

"Given the timing, this is following the end of season review. I'd guess they weren't happy with the development of Jaquon Johnson and didn't like how they adjusted to injuries," a Bills fan said. "However, Hamlin played well before his injury, so there's nothing I can specifically point to for why."

"So classic. Last year it was the special teams coach," another Bills fan wrote.

"And next to be announced Frazier," one fan tweeted.

It's not surprising that Buffalo fired at least one coach. The team ultimately fell short of its goal this season.

We'll see if additional changes are made to the Bills' staff in the coming days.