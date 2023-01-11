NFL World Reacts To Bills Incredible Damar Hamlin Update

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Bills provided an amazing update on Damar Hamlin this Wednesday morning.

Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. He was admitted on Monday and went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.

Jamie Handler, a critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, commented on Hamlin's outlook moving forward.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Handler said.

As you'd expect, the NFL world is thrilled that Hamlin is cleared to rehab at home.

"The news we’ve all waited for," Cole Harvey tweeted.

"Incredible," NFL Network's Mike Giardi said.

"The fact that this man just came out of an induced coma a week ago today, and is now headed home. It’s unreal. All the respect and gratefulness to the first responders and medical staff," Kristen Kimmick wrote.

Hopefully, Hamlin will be able to attend a playoff game for the Bills this postseason. That would certainly give the team a lift.

We're wishing Hamlin all the best as he continues this recovery process.