NFL World Reacts To Bills' Trade Deadline Admission

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane acquired running back Nyheim Hines before the trade deadline this week. Prior to making that move, the team was linked to Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

During this Wednesday's press conference, Beane provided insight on how the team operates before the trade deadline.

Beane revealed that Buffalo spoke to Carolina about McCaffrey. He didn't, however, have conversations with New Orleans about a trade centered around Kamara.

"The process of how we look into things from a scouting standpoint is our scouts have teams they’re responsible for. They’re tracking everything,” Beane said. “When you hear buzzes out there on Twitter, in the media, whatever, that a player may be available, that’s their job to turn on the film, evaluate them and then look into it."

Beane continued: "So, I say that to help us how the process works. That leads me to Alvin Kamara. That was the scouts looking into [rumors he was on trade block]. They put something out — maybe Philly was in it or something; I can’t remember the team — [and we] checked into it. Never actually got an answer whether he was available or not. Then, Sunday it’s reported on one of the shows we were rebuffed. Well, I never spoke to their G.M. That’s just how the process works.”

NFL fans really appreciate this insight from Beane.

"Pretty cool insight to at least the Bills' process of pro scouting and initiating trades," one fan said.

"This kind of transparency is cool to see," Diante Lee of The Athletic tweeted.

The Bills are one of the top teams in the NFL this season because of the team that Beane has put together.

Although the Bills didn't pull off a blockbuster trade for McCaffrey, they did save future draft capital while acquiring a cheaper, yet still effective pass catcher in Hines.