NFL World Reacts To Brutal Bills Injury News

The Buffalo Bills are going to have to get through the rest of the season without one of their top defensive playmakers.

Moments ago, NFL agent Jack Bechta said that Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of this season because of a neck injury.

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," Bechta announced on Saturday.

Hyde was ruled out for Week 3 because of his neck injury. At that time, no one knew that it would end his season.

It's nearly impossible to sugarcoat this news. Hyde's absence can really hurt Buffalo's chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy this year.

"Big blow for the Bills," Mike Silver tweeted in response to the news.

"Really tough blow for the Bills—Hyde has been the heart and soul of the Buffalo defense since Sean McDermott arrived (and signed him) in 2017," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said.

"This is big, big, big," Aaron Schatz wrote. "Hopefully Hyde's neck is OK but this is a big loss for the Bills on their road to the Super Bowl (and this week in particular against Miami)."

Although this is a devastating blow to Buffalo's secondary, Bills Mafia is still confident that Sean McDermott can lead this year's team to the Super Bowl.

"Micah would be the first to say, remembering he draped Tre White Jersey after the AFC East Divisional win, it's the next man up," one fan tweeted. "If its Damar, we all know Micah will be doing all he can to help bring the championship home. See you on the parade Micah and come back strong..."

Hyde, a two-time All-Pro defensive back, had 74 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and five interceptions during the 2021 season.

The Bills will need Jordan Poyer to anchor their secondary moving forward. They'll also need Damar Hamlin to step up.