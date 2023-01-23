NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley's Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley retired in October, only to change his mind and sign with the Buffalo Bills two months later.

The veteran slot receiver played two regular season games for Buffalo, catching two passes for 18 yards. In the Bills' two playoff games, Beasley made five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

This brief stint was apparently enough to convince the 33-year-old wideout that he wants to play again in 2023. Beasley made those intentions clear on Monday.

Opinions are split among Bills fans regarding whether or not it's worth bringing Beasley back next season.

"I’m fine with it as long as they get a solid number 2 WR," said one fan.

"Put ALL your chips in for 2023! Bring Cole back," agreed another Bills fan.

"PLEASE DO NOT BRING HIM BACK!" countered a third.

"This would not be a good sign for the direction of the Bills," added another naysayer.

"If we’re running it back with Brown and Beasley instead of upping our WR corps then this off-season is a complete failure," said a fifth member of Bills Mafia.

"I’m completely up for this as long as he understands he has to earn the job and a reserve spot is possible/acceptable," a sixth person chimed in. "I think a motivated Beasley has something left to give."

The Bills absolutely need to improve at No. 2 wide receiver opposite Stefon Diggs this offseason. Gabe Davis is a No. 3 option at best and Khalil Shakir appears to be a complementary piece at this point in his young career.

If Buffalo finds that worthy second target, perhaps Beasley is worth considering as experienced depth.