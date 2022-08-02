NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jordan Poyer News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills warms-up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bills Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer left practice early with an elbow injury.

Poyer, who was named first team All-Pro in 2021, will need an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.

This injury occurred when Poyer's elbow was accidentally struck by a teammate's helmet. He was in visible pain walking off the field.

The Bills haven't released an update on Poyer. Until that happens, NFL fans will be worried about the star safety's status for the upcoming season.

During the 2021 season, Poyer had 93 tackles, nine passes defended, five interceptions and three sacks.

Poyer isn't the only key player on the Bills dealing with an injury this early in training camp. Fellow safety Micah Hyde suffered a hip injury during last Friday's practice.

If the Bills are going to be a Super Bowl contender this fall, they'll need their starting safety duo healthy.