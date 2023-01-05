NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Father's Update

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Bills have been patiently waiting for good news regarding Damar Hamlin's health. With that said, they spoke to Hamlin's father on a zoom call this Wednesday.

Hamlin's father, Mario, informed the Bills that Damar was making progress in his recovery.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills "needed" this update from Hamlin. We can only imagine how devastated the team is right now.

NFL fans think it's heartwarming that Mario Hamlin addressed the team during this scary situation.

"Great news," one fan said.

"Progress is exactly what were looking for at this time," a second fan tweeted. "Couldn’t ask for better news. I am praying for a full recovery."

"People don't understand that they are brothers first," another person wrote. "The bond these men have go well beyond the field..so yes...they did need it. They are hurting. Good for Mr.Hamlin to step into that role and comfort these guys."

On Wednesday, the Bills said Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition. However, he showed signs of improvement.

Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He has been there since Monday night.

We're all wishing Hamlin a full and speedy recovery.