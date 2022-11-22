NFL World Reacts To Encouraging Josh Allen Update

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has played the last two weeks with an ailing throwing elbow.

Bills fans have rightfully been concerned about how Allen's elbow will affect the team's chances moving forward, so it should come as no surprise that many are feeling hopeful about the latest update on their star QB.

"Very encouraging sign for #Billsmafia today. Josh Allen was not wearing any sleeve or brace on his right elbow," tweeted Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. "He also threw passes during the media-available portion of practice for the first time since injuring his elbow."

Capaccio's tweet has fans excited for a possible Allen resurgence, starting this Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

"I think we’re getting a 'Josh Allen is an alien' game on Thursday," one fan wrote.

"Remember that 48 hours he needed Tommy John and was out for 18 months? Never listing to the Twitter doctors again," another added.

"Omg he’s going for a 3+TD game on Thursday chills," said Twitter user @allentodiggs.

"Just gonna throw this out there, I think Josh might just score 5 TDs on Thursday," injected another supremely confident Bills fan.

Allen and the Bills beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Detroit in a game that was moved due to a massive snowstorm in the Buffalo area.

The Bills are sticking around in the Motor City because they will take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

We'll see what Allen has when he takes the field.