NFL World Reacts To James Cook's Unfortunate Debut

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills runs during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The good news for Buffalo Bills rookie running back James Cook is that his NFL career can only go up from here.

The bad news is that the first time the 2022 second-round pick touched the ball in an NFL regular season game, he fumbled against the Los Angeles Rams in tonight's 2022 opener.

On second-and-8 from the Buffalo 34 early in the second quarter, Cook took an inside handoff from Josh Allen and picked up a couple of yards. However, he coughed up the rock, and the Rams recovered in Buffalo territory.

Cook's miscue was met with plenty of commentary from analysts and fans alike.

Thankfully, for Cook's sake, the Bills intercepted Matthew Stafford a few plays later, so his turnover didn't cost the team on the scoreboard.

Don't be surprised if we see a lot of Zack Moss and Devin Singletary the rest of the way though.

Right now, Buffalo leads the defending Super Bowl champion Rams 10-0 midway through the second quarter.

Josh Allen got the scoring started with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis on the opening drive of the game, and Tyler Bass just booted in a field goal from medium range to make it a two-score game.

You can catch Bills-Rams on NBC.