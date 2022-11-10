NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Missing Practice

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another day, another missed practice for Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

Allen has not practiced this week as he continues to deal with a UCL injury to his throwing arm. His status for this weekend is unclear.

Allen suffered the injury on the Bills' final drive during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. The team reportedly believes he can manage and play with the injury, but that doesn't mean they aren't going to be careful with him.

Right now, it certainly appears to be trending toward Allen sitting out Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"He’s not playing. Let’s not even consider that anymore," one fan tweeted.

"KEENUM time," said the Purple for the Win podcast in reference to the Bills backup who was once Minnesota's starter.

"This is fine, things are fine. might have to jump into a freezing lake fully clothed if he misses time, but it's fine," said a very concerned Bills fan.

"Watching Case Keenum throw to Stefon Diggs this weekend is going to be extremely triggering for me as a Saints fan," added former SI writer Tom Mantzouranis.

"Better get ready to fire up dome Case Keenum," said fantasy writer William Spencer.

Keenum has completed 2-of-7 passes for eight yards in two mop-up appearances this season. He started a pair of games for the Cleveland Browns last year.

Tomorrow's injury report on Allen will be telling. If he doesn't work at all during practice, it's safe to say he won't play on Sunday.