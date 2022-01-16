The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Performance

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s Buffalo barrage in upstate New York. Josh Allen and the Bills have played nearly flawless football on the way to putting a 40-burger on the Patriots.

With nearly a quarter to go, Allen has already put up an incredible 19-23, 268 yard, four touchdown stat line. Leading the Bills offense to TD drives on all six of Buffalo’s possessions.

Allen’s impressive playoff performance is getting a lot of play on social media.

“People here in Buffalo around me saying ‘let’s see what halftime adjustments Belichick makes,’” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt tweeted. “If the adjustment is trading for Josh Allen, I’m terrified,” he said. “Otherwise GTF outta here.”

“The Bills are this good. Josh Allen is this good,” Brandt continued. “The Pats are getting slaughtered. It’s all real. It’s all happening. Just shut up and accept it,” he concluded. “You’ll feel better.”

“Every Josh Allen run is the spiritual embodiment of ‘call an ambulance. but not for me!!'” tweeted Bills reporter Katherine Fitzgerald.

“Man…” said Pat McAfee. “Josh Allen is what we were hopin Carson [Wentz] could be.”

“The Patriots are very good in close games where situational football is crucial,” tweeted Colin Cowherd. Joking the Bills QB “wasn’t really into that tonight.”

“…Allen has as many touchdowns as incompletions,” noted WKBW’s Matt Bove.

As close to perfection as it gets.

