NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen’s Performance

It’s Buffalo barrage in upstate New York. Josh Allen and the Bills have played nearly flawless football on the way to putting a 40-burger on the Patriots.

With nearly a quarter to go, Allen has already put up an incredible 19-23, 268 yard, four touchdown stat line. Leading the Bills offense to TD drives on all six of Buffalo’s possessions.

Allen’s impressive playoff performance is getting a lot of play on social media.

“People here in Buffalo around me saying ‘let’s see what halftime adjustments Belichick makes,’” NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt tweeted. “If the adjustment is trading for Josh Allen, I’m terrified,” he said. “Otherwise GTF outta here.”

People here in Buffalo around me saying “let’s see what halftime adjustments Belichick makes” If the adjustment is trading for Josh Allen, I’m terrified. Otherwise GTF outta here. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

“The Bills are this good. Josh Allen is this good,” Brandt continued. “The Pats are getting slaughtered. It’s all real. It’s all happening. Just shut up and accept it,” he concluded. “You’ll feel better.”

The Bills are this good. Josh Allen is this good. The Pats are getting slaughtered. It’s all real. It’s all happening. Just shut up and accept it. You’ll feel better. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

“Every Josh Allen run is the spiritual embodiment of ‘call an ambulance. but not for me!!'” tweeted Bills reporter Katherine Fitzgerald.

every josh allen run is the spiritual embodiment of "call an ambulance. but not for me!!" — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 16, 2022

“Man…” said Pat McAfee. “Josh Allen is what we were hopin Carson [Wentz] could be.”

Man… Josh Allen is what we were hopin Carson could be. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 16, 2022

“The Patriots are very good in close games where situational football is crucial,” tweeted Colin Cowherd. Joking the Bills QB “wasn’t really into that tonight.”

The Patriots are very good in close games where situational football is crucial. Josh Allen wasn’t really into that tonight. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 16, 2022

“…Allen has as many touchdowns as incompletions,” noted WKBW’s Matt Bove.

Josh Allen has as many touchdowns as incompletions — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 16, 2022

As close to perfection as it gets.