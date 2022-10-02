NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Postgame Message
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took time after today's game to show respect to the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson and his team jumped out to a 20-3 first half lead only to lose 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Heartbreaking result aside, it didn't stop Lamar from losing with grace.
"We Gucci [Bills], good game," he tweeted in the aftermath of the loss.
Bills fans seem to be appreciative of Jackson's gesture.
Jackson finished the day completing 20-of-29 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including a critical one in the end zone on 4th-and-goal to end Baltimore's final possession.
Following the turnover, the Bills maneuvered downfield for a Tyler Bass chip shot to secure the W. Buffalo is now 3-1 on the season, while the Ravens fall to 2-2.
Interestingly, both of Baltimore's losses have come at home. They're 2-0 on the road with wins over the Jets and Patriots.
The Ravens will be back at M&T Bank Stadium next Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. It would be a great time to pick up their first home victory of the season.