NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Postgame Message

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took time after today's game to show respect to the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson and his team jumped out to a 20-3 first half lead only to lose 23-20 on a last-second field goal. Heartbreaking result aside, it didn't stop Lamar from losing with grace.

"We Gucci [Bills], good game," he tweeted in the aftermath of the loss.

Bills fans seem to be appreciative of Jackson's gesture.

Jackson finished the day completing 20-of-29 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, including a critical one in the end zone on 4th-and-goal to end Baltimore's final possession.

Following the turnover, the Bills maneuvered downfield for a Tyler Bass chip shot to secure the W. Buffalo is now 3-1 on the season, while the Ravens fall to 2-2.

Interestingly, both of Baltimore's losses have come at home. They're 2-0 on the road with wins over the Jets and Patriots.

The Ravens will be back at M&T Bank Stadium next Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. It would be a great time to pick up their first home victory of the season.