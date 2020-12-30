NFL World Reacts To New York’s Bills Announcement

On Wednesday, it was announced that New York State approved the Buffalo Bills having roughly 6,700 fans at their upcoming playoff game. It’s a decision that has the NFL world amped up for the postseason.

Buffalo has been playing in an empty stadium all season, but it hasn’t affected its players. Josh Allen and the rest of the crew have been incredible this year, as they’re one win away from a 13-3 record.

Although it doesn’t sound like 6,700 fans is a lot for a playoff game, the Bills’ fans who will be in attendance will certainly do enough to make their opponents feel their impact. ESPN’s Field Yates had an awesome message on Twitter to put into perspective just how loud “Bills Mafia” can be.

“Those 6,700 Bills fans at their first home playoff game in 25 years are going to feel like 67,000 fans. Amazing atmosphere,” Yates tweeted.

Some might say 6,700 fans would never be loud enough to make an impact and have its presence felt.#BillsMafia: “Challenge accepted.” https://t.co/OcPkqJkgY6 — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) December 30, 2020

Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, had a message for ‘Bills Mafia’ during his press conference on Wednesday.

“The stadium is outdoors. Every fan must test negative before game, wear a mask and social distance,” Cuomo said. “There will be post-game contact tracing. To Bills fans—be smart.”

As of now, the Bills are projected to face the Cleveland Browns in the opening round of the playoffs. It’d be fun to see how the Bills handle the Browns’ rushing attack that features Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The playoff schedule isn’t officially out just yet, but there are definitely Bills fans getting ready to drop top dollar on a ticket to next weekend’s game.