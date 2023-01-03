Look: NFL World Reacts To Stefon Diggs' Decision

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

During the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night, safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. He was given CPR on the field after he collapsed.

It was later announced by the Bills that Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field. The medical staff then transferred him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

Once the game was officially postponed, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs took an Uber to the hospital to check in on his teammate.

Several fans applauded Diggs for being by his teammate's side.

"Leader. A guy you want as the face or your franchise," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Stefon Diggs is a real friend and teammate, everyone needs a person like that."

"Massive respect for Diggs, man. A great football player but an even better man," a third fan tweeted.

The Bills have not released a new update on Hamlin.

Hopefully, Hamlin makes a full recovery.