NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cole Beasley News

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley makes a catch in front of a defender.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Bills receiver Cole Beasley is down a good chunk of change due to violating COVID protocols.

Beasley has always spoken out about the virus on social media and due to violating the protocols, Beasley is down $100K per Chris Mortensen. Back in August, Beasley was fined $14,600 on a day where league officials were reviewing the protocols.

That said, Beasley’s absence on Sunday won’t cost him. He’s still going to get his regular game check despite being unvaccinated.

The NFL world wasted no time coming at Beasley after this report surfaced.

Beasley’s Bills are currently taking on the Patriots with a lot on the line. Whoever wins will be in the driver’s seat to clinch the AFC East by the end of the season.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.