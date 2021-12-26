NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cole Beasley News

Bills receiver Cole Beasley is down a good chunk of change due to violating COVID protocols.

Beasley has always spoken out about the virus on social media and due to violating the protocols, Beasley is down $100K per Chris Mortensen. Back in August, Beasley was fined $14,600 on a day where league officials were reviewing the protocols.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been fined multiple times for Covid protocol violations for a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000 per league and union sources. Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

That said, Beasley’s absence on Sunday won’t cost him. He’s still going to get his regular game check despite being unvaccinated.

Beasley's Covid-19 absence today won't cost him, though. Under NFL and NFLPA agreement, even unvaccinated players are entitled to their full pay if they miss a game due to Covid-19. Beasley makes $4.7 million in base salary, so he still gets his $261,111 game check. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

The NFL world wasted no time coming at Beasley after this report surfaced.

Cole Beasley picked an awful hill to die on. Crushed his wallet, and now he’s tested positive. Oh well. https://t.co/CT7PZIl6h7 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 26, 2021

We all know Beasley doesnt like rules https://t.co/hSdLsUQPTK — Walter Pasacrita (@saradioboy) December 26, 2021

Among many other things: fascinating which WRs get labeled as “divas” and which don’t 😐 https://t.co/HBXDRjWpwd — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) December 26, 2021

Cole Beasley will also forfeit a $29,411 per game active bonus for missing today’s #Bills game. He’s still on pace to earn $5.8M in 2021, with another $6.1M left on his contract through 2022.https://t.co/w6Yg7lAbj2 https://t.co/YMQaAHKBHW — Spotrac (@spotrac) December 26, 2021

$100k? All because he refuses to follow a simple set of rules. $100k?!?! https://t.co/E3WazOBeOx — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 26, 2021

“Siri, show me the least surprising news of all time.” https://t.co/9fVQWf9mFd — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) December 26, 2021

Beasley’s Bills are currently taking on the Patriots with a lot on the line. Whoever wins will be in the driver’s seat to clinch the AFC East by the end of the season.

The game is currently being televised by CBS.