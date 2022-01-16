It’s time to start taking Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills seriously, in case you weren’t already.

The Bills looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender in a 47-17 blowout of the New England Patriots on Saturday night. It was so much more than a postseason win.

The Patriots have ran the AFC East for two decades. Now, it’s the Bills’ turn to run the division. Saturday night’s playoff battle appeared to be a passing of the torch.

The Bills deserved Saturday night’s playoff victory after all they’ve been through over the past 20 years. Buffalo has advanced to the Divisional Round.

“THAT’S A BILLS WIN!!!,” the team said on Twitter.

“Crying with joy for my kid who is at the game,” a fan said. “It’s not always easy being a Bills fan, but it is definitely worth it. Go Bills!”