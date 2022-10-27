Look: NFL World Reacts To The Bills Stadium News

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: A giant flag is covers the field before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills released a first look at renderings of their new stadium. This project is expected to be ready by the fall of 2026.

The Bills currently play at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The new stadium, however, will be on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park.

While there's still a lot of work that needs to be done, the early renderings of the Bills' new stadium are beautiful.

Not only does the inside of stadium have a fresh look to it, the exterior seems to be on par with Allegiant Stadium and SoFi Stadium.

For the most part, NFL fans approve of this new stadium.

"Honestly, I was hoping they’d lean more towards something a little grittier like the Lucas Oil, rather than a futuristic Star Wars looking Vegas style…but as long as there is working bathrooms and no weird circle sinks I’m gucci GO BILLS," one person said.

"Looking good," a second fan tweeted.

"I can’t wait to get into the new stadium," another fan wrote. "Go Bills!"

The Bills want the outside of the stadium to reflect "some of the historical architecture of Buffalo."

Until this new venue is built, the Bills will be winning games at Highmark Stadium.