NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Smith, a former seventh-round pick out of North Carolina, has been with the Bills since 2020. Over the past two years, he has racked up 19 total tackles.

While this is an unfortunate blow to the Bills' depth, it's important to note that Smith hasn't played a large role on Sean McDermott's defense.

Make no mistake though, Smith has served an important role on special teams for Buffalo over the past two seasons.

Smith's suspension will certainly impact the Bills' special teams unit for Week 1. Additionally, it could open the door for a younger player to make the 53-man roster.

Smith signed a two-year contract extension with the Bills in 2021.

The 2022 season could very well be Smith's last in Buffalo if he's unable to make a noticeable impact this fall.