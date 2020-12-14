The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Bills vs. Steelers Game

Buffalo Bills players on Sunday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Gabriel Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After winning their first 11 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two games in one week.

Six days after suffering their first loss of the season in a Monday night contest against the Washington Football Team, the Steelers were upset by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo looked like the superior team for most of the contest, beating Pittsburgh, 26-15. The Bills are now 10-3 on the season, while the Steelers dropped to 11-2.

Pittsburgh is now a game back in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s difficult to imagine the Chiefs losing another game in the regular season, so the Steelers can probably kiss that first round pass goodbye.

Sunday night was mostly about Buffalo, though. The Bills might be the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

Also, the Patriots have now been eliminated from the race in the AFC East. That’s pretty significant.

The Bills have now won 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1998.

Buffalo is getting hot at the right time. The opposite is true for Pittsburgh, which clearly needs to figure some things out down the stretch. The Steelers will make the playoffs, but they won’t go far if they keep playing like this.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.