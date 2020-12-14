After winning their first 11 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two games in one week.

Six days after suffering their first loss of the season in a Monday night contest against the Washington Football Team, the Steelers were upset by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo looked like the superior team for most of the contest, beating Pittsburgh, 26-15. The Bills are now 10-3 on the season, while the Steelers dropped to 11-2.

Pittsburgh is now a game back in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It’s difficult to imagine the Chiefs losing another game in the regular season, so the Steelers can probably kiss that first round pass goodbye.

Sunday night was mostly about Buffalo, though. The Bills might be the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

Also, the Patriots have now been eliminated from the race in the AFC East. That’s pretty significant.

This @BuffaloBills win means for the first time since 2008, the Patriots WON'T win the AFC East

The Bills have now won 10-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1998.

For the first time since 1998, the @BuffaloBills will finish back-to-back seasons with 10+ wins

Buffalo is getting hot at the right time. The opposite is true for Pittsburgh, which clearly needs to figure some things out down the stretch. The Steelers will make the playoffs, but they won’t go far if they keep playing like this.