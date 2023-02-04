NFL World Reacts To The Cole Beasley Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Veteran wideout Cole Beasley proved in the postseason that he still has gas left in the tank. Does he want to continue playing though? He answered that question this week.

Beasley, 33, revealed that he still wants to compete in the NFL. More importantly, he wants to be be in position to win a Super Bowl.

“At this point in my career, I'm still hungry and my body feels good,” Beasley said, via The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski. “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I've been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that's here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We'll just have to see.”

In two playoff games with the Bills this season, Beasley had five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans want Beasley back in Buffalo for the 2023 season.

"Vet min with performance bonuses and we're good to go," one fan said. "He'd probably take it too."

Another fan commented, "If the price is right … sign him up."

"Should we get younger at WR? Yet a 1-year deal for as close to the vet minimum would be hard to pass up," a third fan said.

It wouldn't cost the Bills a ton of money to retain Beasley. At this stage in his career, he'll probably receive a one-year deal.