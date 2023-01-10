NFL World Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Bills could be in jeopardy of losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row.

Last offseason, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. With the 2023 offseason almost here, the Panthers are showing interest in Ken Dorsey.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Monday night that Carolina requested an interview with Dorsey. Clearly, the franchise is impressed with what he has accomplished in Buffalo this season.

The Bills have averaged 28.4 points per game under Dorsey. They rank in the top 10 in passing yards and rushing yards.

Bills fans would be quite disappointed if they lose yet another offensive coordinator.

"A year after Daboll leaves for the Giants… it begins again," Bradley Gelber of Bills Wire said.

"Dorsey is gone," a Bills fan tweeted. "This is the price of success. Every team with a HC vacancy is looking to pluck the fruit of the McDermott coaching tree."

"If this does go through, i'm giving Frank Reich a call," another fan wrote.

Dorsey, 41, has plenty of knowledge when it comes to coaching quarterbacks. The former Miami star has ample experience as both a player and coach.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see another team with a job opening request an interview with Dorsey.