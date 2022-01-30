NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Speculation

With Tom Brady rumored to retire, all eyes will be set on tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

After all, Gronkowski came out of retirement and followed Brady to Tampa Bay after he decided to sign there in free agency.

Matt Parrino has now started the speculation if Gronkowski would join Josh Allen and the Bills since they were a finalist last year.

Now with Tom Brady retiring, interested to see if Rob Gronkowski considers playing with Josh Allen. He said Bills were in the mix last year. https://t.co/P4zonvnrVj — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 29, 2022

This would be a bit of a heel-turn considering how the Bills have always been one of the Patriots’ (and Gronkowski’s) biggest rivals.

The NFL world doesn’t think Gronkowski would do this if Brady does make it official.

God, please do not have the Bills sign Gronk https://t.co/X3cPqyy8ZU — Kelley B (@kelleymbee) January 30, 2022

I’d rather the limited resources the #Bills have be allocated elsewhere https://t.co/gBDsIZnRXw — MeRk (@Merk256) January 29, 2022

Only way this could happen is if him and Tre White could step out back for a fade. https://t.co/2UVQzGv68B — issa rae stan account. (@Bodega_7) January 30, 2022

I would take a year off from being a Bills fan https://t.co/3Ab68Oph1H — Matt J (@theman_themyth) January 29, 2022

No thank you. https://t.co/Y8NNYhvFPN — Gettin’ Diggy with It 🏈 (@disneywifee) January 29, 2022

Gronkowski battled injury problems this season but still finished with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

He finished with over 100+ yards receiving in three games this season, including two of Tampa Bay’s last four games.

His 800 yards were the most he’s had in a single season since 2017 when he was in New England.

The NFL offseason could be one of the most memorable in years with the possibility of so many big moves, including this one.