NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Speculation

Rob Gronkowski embraces his Buccaneers teammates after scoring a touchdown.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady rumored to retire, all eyes will be set on tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

After all, Gronkowski came out of retirement and followed Brady to Tampa Bay after he decided to sign there in free agency.

Matt Parrino has now started the speculation if Gronkowski would join Josh Allen and the Bills since they were a finalist last year.

This would be a bit of a heel-turn considering how the Bills have always been one of the Patriots’ (and Gronkowski’s) biggest rivals.

The NFL world doesn’t think Gronkowski would do this if Brady does make it official.

Gronkowski battled injury problems this season but still finished with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

He finished with over 100+ yards receiving in three games this season, including two of Tampa Bay’s last four games.

His 800 yards were the most he’s had in a single season since 2017 when he was in New England.

The NFL offseason could be one of the most memorable in years with the possibility of so many big moves, including this one.

