NFL World Reacts To Updated Buffalo Weather Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The weather will almost certainly play a factor in this Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins.

According to the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is expected in Buffalo by Saturday night.

Earlier reports indicated that Highmark Stadium would get at least a few inches of snow. Now, it seems like the two teams will have to prepare for a winter wonderland.

Of course, NFL fans are excited to see how this game will unfold.

"It's cool we can just move it to Detroit or whatever," one person said.

A Dolphins fan tweeted, "Imagine Miami going into Buffalo smacking them in the mouth in their own stadium, Buffalo fans don’t get to use the snow excuse if the lose right?"

"Buffalo blowout," one fan predicted.

The Dolphins will enter this weekend on a two-game losing streak. The Bills, meanwhile, are trying to stay at the top of the AFC standings.

Kickoff for the Bills-Dolphins game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.