NFL World Reacts To Von Miller's Bold Contract Goal

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills during Bills mini camp on June 15, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

During the early stages of free agency, the Buffalo Bills gave outside linebacker Von Miller a six-year, $120 million contract. It was a surprising deal considering Miller's age.

Miller is currently 33 years old. While there's no questioning his talent and production, a six-year contract is quite the commitment.

That being said, Miller plans on playing out his contract in Buffalo.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said, via Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

If Miller can actually be productive for all six years in Buffalo, that would be an incredible achievement. In fact, fans believe it would cement his status as one of the best pass-rushers in NFL history.

In reality though, most fans expect Miller's stint with the Bills to end before the length of his contract is completed.

After a steady 2021 campaign, Miller exploded in the playoffs with four sacks in four games.

The Bills are hopeful Miller is the missing piece to their championship puzzle.