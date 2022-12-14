NFL World Reacts To Weather Report For Bills-Dolphins Game

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

This Saturday's game between the Bills and Dolphins could be impacted by the weather. The latest forecasts are projecting snow to hit Orchard Park.

"Almost exactly 5yrs ago we had the Colts snow game," Spectrum News meteorologist Dan Russell said. "I have a feeling this is going to look a lot like that! Lake snow and gusty winds. Not as heavy as a month ago and won't last as long."

Although this won't match the snowstorm that forced the Bills to play a home in Detroit, it'll make a difference.

The current expectation is that Buffalo will receive "several inches" of snow this weekend. The temperature, meanwhile, will be below freezing.

The NFL world is curious to see how both teams perform in these frigid conditions.

"Saturday night snow game between two playoff teams?? jeeeeez," one fan tweeted.

"I don’t see this as an advantage to either team, maybe I’m in the minority on that though," a Bills fan said.

"The Bills have played an excessive number of inclement weather games this year. It’s really absurd," one person wrote.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said his team won't use the weather as an excuse this weekend.

Kickoff for the Bills-Dolphins game is at 8:15 p.m. ET. This matchup will be televised on NFL Network.