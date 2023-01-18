NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even if he doesn't attend the game, Hamlin has been around his teammates frequently lately. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday that the second-year pro is back in the team facility almost daily.

This latest Hamlin update has the NFL world encouraged.

"Love to see it," said a Chiefs fan.

"Honorary Captain incoming," another tweeter predicted.

"Damar Hamlin on the field for the pregame coin toss this weekend?" wondered Boston-based radio host Adam Kaufman.

"Incredible," added Guardian contributor and football writer Melissa Jacobs.

"If he runs the team out on Sunday were not losing," added an excited Bills fan.

The Bills and Bengals will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday for the right to go to the AFC Championship Game.

CBS will broadcast the action.