NFL World Shocked By Josh Allen's Performance On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are trailing the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter of their AFC playoff game, and Josh Allen is a major reason why.

Allen, who was an MVP candidate during the regular season, has turned the ball over three times already. He threw two first-half interceptions, and his fumble on the Bills' first play of the second half was returned for a touchdown by the Dolphins' Zach Seiler.

The touchdown put the underdog Dolphins in front 24-20. Allen's struggles today have baffled fans and media alike.

"Holy crap," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates after Allen's fumble was returned for six points.

"What’s Josh Allen’s favorite pastry? A turnover," quipped ESPN Kansas City's Sterling Holmes.

"Tony Romo - 'osh Allen is going to make some big plays. He’s about to go off………' *Seconds later Allen fumbles the ball for a Dolphins TD," said WNKY TV's Patrick Carey.

"Josh Allen has THIRTY (30) interceptions + fumbles this year. Seems like potentially a problem but what do I know," said FS1's Nick Wright.

"Yeah, Josh Allen isn't himself right now. He's feeling the pressure," theorized Hunter Hodies of The Spun and Locked On Penguins.

There's plenty of time for Allen to get things right, but right now, Bills fans have to be concerned.

Their team was favored by two touchdowns and finds itself trailing a Miami team that is starting a third-string rookie at quarterback.

You can catch Bills-Dolphins on CBS.