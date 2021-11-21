NFL World Shocked By The Bills On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills have been an odd team to get a read on over the past few weeks. Two weeks ago they were held to just nine points against the Jaguars, then annihilated the Jets the following week. That makes their performance today all the more confusing.

At the end of the third quarter, the Bills trailed the Indianapolis Colts 38-7. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been responsible for five touchdowns and could be eyeing the NFL record in the fourth quarter.

The 38 points the Bills have given up through three quarters is already the most they’ve given up all year. Their ranking as the NFL’s No. 1 defense could be in jeopardy after today.

Fans on Twitter seem just as shellshocked by the result as the Bills are on the field. Their opponents don’t seem all that afraid of them anymore either:

Being a @BuffaloBills fan for over 40 years, I have seen the wheels come off more times then I can count. This team has been bad after the bye week, and the better the opponent, the more we will see it. #billsmafia #gobills — tricia (@triciasfrugalfi) November 21, 2021

Soooo. Bills Mafia where y’all at today? — Duffy7-6 (@TDunbass) November 21, 2021

Hey @BuffaloBills that trust you built up over 2019 and 2020? That fan trust that you would show up, play hard, and get results? You've managed to piss it away in the last 3 weeks. Gone. Poof. Done. Hope we can still make the playoffs this year. #Bills #BillsMafia — Dr J (@DrHToothrot) November 21, 2021

@nmbernard Deepest sympathies to Bills Mafia. Your season is going down the drain literally. — Chris Pomay (@ChrisDPOMAY) November 21, 2021

The Buffalo Bills will likely fall to 6-4 on the season after this game.

The New England Patriots will now take their place as the top team in the AFC East. And with the way New England have been playing lately, Buffalo’s upcoming games against them seem a lot more daunting now than they were a month ago.

Buffalo won’t have a lot of time to fix things either. They play the New Orleans Saints this coming Thursday on the Thanksgiving evening game.

Will the Buffalo Bills return to form this Thursday?