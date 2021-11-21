NFL World Stunned By Several Games On Sunday

If the 2021 NFL season has made anything clear, it’s that any team around the league can win, or at least be competitive, on any given Sunday.

The Week 11 slate provided the latest piece of evidence in favor of that argument.

In the first halves of Sunday’s early games, three notable division leaders all trailed their respective opponents. The AFC-leading Tennessee Titans, the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills were all down by at least double digits by the time third quarter of each contest rolled around.

The Bills fell into a hole quickly on Sunday against the Colts. NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor exploded for three first half touchdowns and Indianapolis capitalized on a massive Buffalo mistake on special teams to go up by three scores at the end of the second quarter.

The Titans were involved in perhaps the most shocking first half of the day against an AFC South rival. The Houston Texans defense held Tennessee in check for much of the first two quarters and Tyrod Taylor was able to give his team a sizable lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

As for the Packers, a relentless Vikings team couldn’t be stopped on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota is the only team in the league this year to lead in every single one of its games and proved why with a multi-faceted offensive attack at home against Green Bay.

NFL fans and media members have come to expect the unexpected in this league, but Sunday’s scoreboard still left many scratching their heads. On the whole, those around the football world found the confounding results to be entertaining and hoped that the chaos would continue on into the afternoon.

Three division leaders — Bills, Titans, Packers — losing by a combined 35 points at the half. Just another Sunday. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2021

At the half … • Vikings 16, Packers 10.

• Colts 24, Bills 7.

• Texans 12, Titans 0. And the Eagles are up 20-7 on the Saints in the final two minutes of the second quarter in Philly. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 21, 2021

8-2 Packers are losing 16-3 to Vikings

8-2 Titans are losing 12-0 to Texans

6-3 Bills are losing 24-7 to Colts pic.twitter.com/ua4ec70GyP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

The 4-5 Vikings are up 16-10 on the 8-2 Packers. The 5-5 Colts are up 24-7 on the 6-3 Bills in Buffalo. The 1-8 Texans are up 12-0 on the 8-2 Titans. The 4-6 Eagles are up 27-7 on the 5-5 Saints. The NFL is broken. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 21, 2021

Scores I was not expecting to see today:

Colts 24, Bills 7

Vikings 16, Packers 3

Texans 12, Titans 0

This is what makes NFL Sundays so fun. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 21, 2021

Packers, Titans, and Bills all down double digits early, just like we all predicted — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) November 21, 2021

There’s still plenty of time left in each of the above games, but the current scoreboard promises at least a few shocking results.