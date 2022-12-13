NFL World Surprised By Cole Beasley's Decision

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to sign with the Bills' practice squad. This shocking move was announced on Tuesday morning.

Beasley spent two weeks with the Buccaneers earlier this season, hauling in four passes for 17 yards. He then announced his retirement in October.

It clearly didn't take Beasley long to change his mind. He'll now try to help the Bills as they make a push for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In 16 games with the Bills last season, Beasley had 82 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown.

For the most part, the Buffalo community likes this move.

"I actually love this a lot," Luke Owens said. "Mckenzie has had some drop issues and on top of that Beasley is just so good at moving the chains on third down. The band is getting back together in Buffalo."

"Wow- if he can get in for our run this is HUGE," a Bills fan said. "We have lacked a reliable third down outlet all year! Welcome back Cole."

It's possible this signing takes the Bills out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

Beasley should be able to work his way up to the main roster.

For now, Beasley is on the Bills' practice squad.