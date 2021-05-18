NFLPA Executive Rips ‘Stupidity’ Of General Manager’s Comments

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane recently made headlines for his comments about potentially cutting a player who opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine to gain a competitive advantage.

“Yeah, I would, because it’d be an advantage,” Beane said. “These meetings were not as productive as before because you guys saw in the field house, we had three and four meetings going on. And sometimes you’re talking over each other, but it was the only way to pull it off and be socially distanced. It would be an advantage to cut a player and fall under that umbrella.”

During the annual Sports Lawyers Association conference on Monday, NFLPA executive DeMaurice Smith responded to Beane’s remarks about cutting an unvaccinated player.

“When a general manager speaks out and says something that is not only inconsistent with league policy, but just has a rank disregard for the rights of our players, I don’t know any other way of characterizing that other than just the stupidity that underlines it,” Smith said.

"Well, it's just stupid" —

Judging by that response, Smith isn’t very happy with Beane’s recent comments.

NFL general counsel Jeff Pash, who also happened to be in attendance during Monday’s conference, once again stated that players are not required to received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our labor agreement is pretty clear on what grounds you can and can’t release a player for, and there is not a requirement that players be vaccinated,” Pash said.

The NFL has announced that players and staff members who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors.