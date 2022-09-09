Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Bills Fans After Huge Win
Odell Beckham Jr. was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in the very first game of the 2022 regular season game.
The Bills looked dominant in their season opener, defeating the Rams by a score of 31-10.
After watching his former team get blown out at home, Beckham posted an interesting message on Twitter.
Beckham tweeted, "Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ??????"
This tweet has many wondering if Beckham will sign with the Bills once he's fully healthy.
Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Beckham in Buffalo.
"I mean he said whoever won this game, that's where he was gonna go," Miller said after the win, via CBS Sports. "There's truth behind every joke. We just gotta see. He was a huge part of our success last year (in Los Angeles). Whenever he gets healthy, I'm sure there's a lot of teams that will be wanting him."
Last week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he'll "check in" on talented free agents like Beckham.
The Bills don't necessarily need more help at wide receiver. But make no mistake, Beckham would make them even more dangerous in a loaded AFC.