Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Bills Fans After Huge Win

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to watch the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams square off in the very first game of the 2022 regular season game.

The Bills looked dominant in their season opener, defeating the Rams by a score of 31-10.

After watching his former team get blown out at home, Beckham posted an interesting message on Twitter.

Beckham tweeted, "Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ??????"

This tweet has many wondering if Beckham will sign with the Bills once he's fully healthy.

Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has made it abundantly clear that he'd like to see Beckham in Buffalo.

"I mean he said whoever won this game, that's where he was gonna go," Miller said after the win, via CBS Sports. "There's truth behind every joke. We just gotta see. He was a huge part of our success last year (in Los Angeles). Whenever he gets healthy, I'm sure there's a lot of teams that will be wanting him."

Last week, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he'll "check in" on talented free agents like Beckham.

The Bills don't necessarily need more help at wide receiver. But make no mistake, Beckham would make them even more dangerous in a loaded AFC.