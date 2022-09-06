Only 3 Bills Players Didn't Practice On Tuesday

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills seem pretty healthy heading into Thursday night's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Only two players--offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring)--did not participate due to injuries.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs also didn't practice, but because he was given a veteran rest day.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Tim Settle, who are all dealing with minor injuries, were listed as full participants.

Tomorrow, the Bills and Rams will release game status designations for Thursday's opener. The two teams will meet in the first-ever Thursday night regular season game on Amazon Prime.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.