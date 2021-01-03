Pat McAfee Reacts To The Bills’ Incredible Punt

It’s not often that there’s much of a need to talk about punters, but the incredible punt that Bills punter Corey Bojorquez made is a major exception. And Pat McAfee is savoring every moment of it.

In the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Bojorquez booted a 54-yard bomb of a punt from his own 35 yard line that went out of bounds at Miami’s 1-yard line. McAfee, a former punter in his own right, quickly took to Twitter to express his delight.

“The perfect football play doesn’t exi…” he wrote before adding a video of the play. He followed that up by retweeting the NFL UK account, which shouted him out on the play.

That punt proved to be a big one for Buffalo. Miami went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and could only reach the 50-yard line on their punt. Buffalo promptly scored a touchdown to extend their lead.

The Bills didn’t need to punt for the rest of the half and are now comfortably ahead, 28-6 at halftime.

The perfect football play doesn’t exi… pic.twitter.com/m8QvSFCckr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2021

Like we said, it isn’t often that a punter has a big impact on the game, but Bojorquez could very well be playing himself into a massive contract extension.

Not bad for an undrafted player out who got cut by the Patriots in training camp in 2018.

Will we see any more big punts from the Bills punter in the second half?

The Bills-Dolphins game is being played on CBS.