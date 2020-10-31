The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Reportedly Make Tough Decision On WR Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman reacting during a game against the Chargers.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The last thing New England needs is to be shorthanded on offense. Unfortunately that’ll be the case for the next few weeks since Julian Edelman underwent surgery on his knee.

Edelman provided an update on his status earlier today on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself with the caption “Minor setback for a major comeback. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Obviously this injury won’t affect Edelman’s mindset moving forward, but the reality is he will miss an extended period of time.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport the Patriots are expected to place Edelman on injured reserve later today. That means he’ll miss at least three games.

The Patriots will be without Edelman against the Bills, Jets and Ravens.

Edelman hasn’t exactly been great this season, as he currently has 21 receptions for 315 yards. However, he still remains the Patriots’ top wideout at the moment.

This weekend will be a struggle for the Patriots, as they’ll be without Edelman and N’Keal Harry. At this point it seems like Cam Newton will have to carry the offense by himself.

Newton’s top options in the passing game this weekend will be Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.