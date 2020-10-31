The last thing New England needs is to be shorthanded on offense. Unfortunately that’ll be the case for the next few weeks since Julian Edelman underwent surgery on his knee.

Edelman provided an update on his status earlier today on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself with the caption “Minor setback for a major comeback. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Obviously this injury won’t affect Edelman’s mindset moving forward, but the reality is he will miss an extended period of time.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport the Patriots are expected to place Edelman on injured reserve later today. That means he’ll miss at least three games.

The Patriots will be without Edelman against the Bills, Jets and Ravens.

The #Patriots are expected to place veteran WR Julian Edelman on Injured Reserve today, source said. He’s out at least three games following knee surgery, but coach Bill Belichick said this week he believes Edelman will be back this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2020

Edelman hasn’t exactly been great this season, as he currently has 21 receptions for 315 yards. However, he still remains the Patriots’ top wideout at the moment.

This weekend will be a struggle for the Patriots, as they’ll be without Edelman and N’Keal Harry. At this point it seems like Cam Newton will have to carry the offense by himself.

Newton’s top options in the passing game this weekend will be Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

Kickoff for the Bills-Patriots game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.