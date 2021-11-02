Peyton Manning Revealed His Son’s Favorite NFL QB

There are no more Manning brothers in the NFL, so Peyton Manning’s son Marshall can’t choose his dad or uncle as his favorite quarterback.

Thanks to tonight’s “Manning Cast,” we now know is Marshall’s most loved signal caller: Buffalo Bills standout Josh Allen. Allen, the Bills’ fourth-year star, was one of the guests on Peyton and Eli’s special broadcast of Monday Night Football tonight.

At the beginning of his segment, Peyton told Allen that his son is such a huge fan of his that he put “J. Allen” on the back of his flag football jersey instead of Manning.

Hey, if you have to pick a quarterback to root for in the modern NFL, you could do a LOT worse than Josh Allen. Still just 25 years old, he is already one of the best in the league at his position.

In seven games this year, Allen has passed for 1,972 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also added 269 rushing yards and three scores.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is 5-2 and sitting atop the AFC East. They’re also tied with the Ravens and Raiders for the second-best record in the conference.