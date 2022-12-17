Photo: Here's What The Bills Stadium Looks Like Right Now

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Highmark Stadium has transformed into a winter wonderland for this Saturday's showdown between the Bills and Dolphins.

Orchard Park is expected to receive 10-16 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Some of that snowfall came down on Friday night.

With kickoff still a few hours away, the Bills are doing all they can to make sure the field is as safe as possible.

Clearly, the grounds crew has more work to do.

Per the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game. It's also possible this AFC showdown gets disrupted by a thunderstorm.

Obviously, fans would love to see Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa air it out in the snow. However, if the conditions get worse, this game could very well come down to which team has a better running game.

The Bills and Dolphins will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.