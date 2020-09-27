Photo: Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Sent Him A Pregame Message

There hasn’t been a more dominant NFL quarterback through the first two-plus weeks of the 2020 regular season than Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills young quarterback has dominated opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs. And he’s doing it again on Sunday.

Allen, 24, has the Bills rolling against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo is leading Los Angeles, 28-10, late in the third quarter. Allen has thrown for 191 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for eight yards and a score.

Perhaps Allen is playing great today because of the pregame support he received from his girlfriend. Brittany Williams shared some photos on her Instagram Story of her pregame meetup with Allen. She could not watch the game from the stands, but held up some signs for Allen as he made his way into the stadium.

It’s certainly a good time to be a Buffalo Bills fan.

At this rate, Allen might be the frontrunner for the NFL’s MVP award. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite right now, but after Week 3, the race’s leader might be Allen.

Buffalo will improve to 3-0 on the season if it holds on against Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills vs. Rams game is airing on local FOX stations.