Photos: Bills QB Jake Fromm Got Married This Weekend

2020 was an incredible year for Jake Fromm, who lived his dream of joining the NFL after getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills. But 2021 may be even more memorable for Fromm after getting married this weekend.

Fromm married longtime girlfriend Caroline Ostman this weekend. Ostman was a volleyball player at Georgia, Fromm’s alma mater.

“Jake and Caroline met in the spring of 2017 at the University of Georgia,” the couple’s wedding website said. “Caroline played on the volleyball team and Jake was coming in early to join the football team. Caroline and Jake’s roommates at the time were dating (they are now married and in the wedding party).

The couple revealed that their first date involved going golfing and “watching the sunset at the top of the East Campus Village parking deck.” Years later, Fromm proposed to Caroline.

Jake Fromm was a three-year starter at Georgia, leading the Bulldogs to an SEC title and the College Football Playoff as a freshman in 2017. He would go 36-7 as a starter and left after the 2019 season as their No. 2 leader in passing touchdowns with 78.

Though a national title ultimately eluded Fromm, he still emerged as a top NFL prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills wound up taking him in the fifth round that year.

Fromm didn’t see any action on the field in 2020 and he may have to battle for a roster spot this year.

Whether he manages to make a real impact in the NFL this year or not, Fromm will have his wife supporting him.