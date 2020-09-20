Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

Few NFL quarterbacks have had a better start to the 2020 regular season than Josh Allen.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, looks like he’s made a jump in Year 3. The Bills looked great in Week 1 and they’re off to another strong start in Week 2.

Buffalo is leading Miami, 17-10, though the game is currently delayed. Allen, coming off a strong Week 1 performance, has completed 15 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He’s added two rushes for 20 yards.

Allen is developing quite the fan base, though someone who’s always stood by his side is his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Williams and Allen have been dating for multiple years. She’s developed a strong following on Instagram, with more than 40,000 followers.

Allen has given his fans a lot to cheer about so far this season. Bills Mafia is obviously hoping that play like this will continue deep into the year.

Buffalo is coming off a disappointing finish to the 2019 season. The Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Texans in the Wild Card Round, 22-19, in overtime.

Allen and Co. are hoping to lead Buffalo deep into the NFL’s postseason later this year.

The Bills are currently leading the Dolphins, 17-10, though the game is in delay.