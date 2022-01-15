During his first two seasons in the NFL, Josh Allen looked like he might be a bust. However, over the past two season, he’s turned himself into an MVP-caliber quarterback.

The former No. 7 overall pick has his team back in the playoffs this season after a strong 2021 campaign. He and the Bills are gearing up for a huge matchup against the New England Patriots.

After splitting the regular season series, the Bills and Patriots meet in Buffalo for a grudge match. The weather in Buffalo will be a major storyline heading into tonight’s game.

The high temperature will be under five degrees, with the wind chill below zero. Allen and company will have to try to stay warm.

Thankfully for his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, she’ll likely get a box seat for the game. The former Wyoming football star is dating Brittany Williams, a former college cheerleader.

Allen and Williams have been dating since before his NFL days when she attended Fresno State.

During the 2020 season, the couple was spotted at an NFL function.

Josh and Brittany have known each other since they were kids, growing up in the same town. Years later, they’re enjoying life as an NFL couple.

She’ll be watching Allen take on the Patriots in a pivotal AFC playoff showdown tonight.