The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss looks on.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night.

Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game.

The Bills avenged that loss during the 2021 regular season, blowing out the Chiefs on the road. Allen completed 15-of-26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He had an additional 59 yards and a score on the ground.

With this matchup a little over 24 hours away, ESPN’s Randy Moss made a bold prediction about this Bills-Chiefs rivalry. The legendary wideout believes the next few years of watching Allen and Mahomes duel on the gridiron could mirror what Tom Brady and Peyton Manning did.

“Could this be, and I don’t mean this as a joke, the next Brady-Manning for over the next 10 years? Could this be this type of matchup? Because it’s set up that way,” Moss said on NFL Countdown.

The rest of the crew agreed with Moss’ take on Allen and Mahomes.

Allen and Mahomes certainly have the talent to consistently lead their respective teams to the playoffs. That means we could be in store for a few more meetings between the Bills and Chiefs.

Kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.