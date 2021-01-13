Ravens DC Compares Josh Allen To 2 Legendary Quarterbacks

Over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens won their respective playoff games against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

Those wins and an upset by the Cleveland Browns over the Pittsburgh Steelers set up a date between the Bills and Ravens for the Divisional Round. Buffalo enters as a slight favorite.

Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale knows his defense will have its hands full with quarterback Josh Allen. The Ravens DC compared Allen to two elite NFL quarterbacks.

“It’s a young Ben Roethlisberger because of his size and how he extends plays with like [Dan] Marino’s arm,” Martindale said.

Here’s more of what he had to say about Allen, via the Ravens official team site.

“Most of the time when you evaluate the quarterback and he’s not accurate, it’s hard for them to shed that tag,” Martindale said. “What he’s done in the offseason and what he’s done this season, it’s amazing to see. His accuracy on the move, his accuracy in the pocket, everything he’s done, he’s done accurately.”

Allen is far more mobile than Roethlisberger ever was. He might even have a stronger arm than Marino – who was known for having one of the strongest arms in NFL history.

The former Wyoming quarterback put together an MVP-worthy season this year. He’ll look to continue that success against the Ravens.

Baltimore and Buffalo kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.