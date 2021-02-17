Report: Another Contending Team Has Emerged For J.J. Watt

It should come as no surprise that there are numerous teams reportedly interested in signing free agent defensive end J.J. Watt.

We’ve got one ESPN insider who thinks the Packers and Steelers are the favorites to land Watt. Another report states he is “seriously considering” the Cleveland Browns ,and the Tennessee Titans confirmed they have spoken with Watt’s camp.

Now, ESPN’s Kimberley Martin says the Buffalo Bills have inserted themselves into the Watt sweepstakes. According to Martin, the AFC runner-up have looked into Watt.

The interest is said to be “mutual.”

Count the #Bills as one of several teams looking to add JJ Watt. I'm told the Bills have inquired about Watt — and the interest is definitely mutual. We’ll talk #WattWatch, Wentz, Big Ben’s future — and more — on NFL Live today! Join us, won’t you? 😏 @mspears96 @ESPNBooger pic.twitter.com/c7wNYdR0I9 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) February 17, 2021

Watt is turning 32 next month, and he may not be capable of shouldering the load he did earlier in his career when he won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

However, Watt still has plenty left in the tank to offer a contending team as a veteran part of the defensive line rotation.

It makes sense that the Bills, a franchise with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, would want to sign him.