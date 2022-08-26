Report Suggests Matt Araiza Will Play For Bills Tonight, Despite Troubling Allegations

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

UPDATE: According to a new report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter Araiza will NOT punt tonight.

ORIGINAL POST:

Disturbing allegations surfaced this Thursday involving Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza. And yet, it appears he'll suit up for the team's preseason finale this Friday night.

Mike Lacett of Charlotte Sports Live posted a photo of Araiza arriving at Bank of America Stadium.

According to Lacett, sources have indicated that Araiza will play against the Carolina Panthers this evening.

Araiza and two of his former teammates from San Diego State, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko, are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

Per the lawsuit, Araiza allegedly had sex with the minor outside at an off-campus party. He then brought her inside a room where she was then repeatedly raped by multiple men.

The Bills released a statement Thursday in regards to these troubling allegations.

"Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter," the team said. "As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point."

Buffalo selected Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He then defeated veteran punter Matt Haack for the starting job in training camp.

If Araiza suits up tonight for the Bills, there'll be plenty of fans disappointed in the organization.