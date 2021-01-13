Richard Sherman Has Interesting Comparison For Josh Allen

All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has only played against Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen once. But after his 49ers gave up 375 yards and four touchdowns against Allen, he probably isn’t eager to face him again.

Heading into the Divisional Playoff Round, Sherman appeared on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast and gave his thoughts on Allen. He complimented Allen on his scrambling ability, and went so far as to compare him to Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s not going to be the initial play that kills you. It’s going to be the secondary scramble… and I think that’s the factor that you can’t account for,” Sherman said. “And at least when we played him, we had him. We had their plays buttoned up… and they ended up being explosive plays because he casually extended the play. He didn’t panic, he didn’t say ‘hey, I’m gonna scram, I’m gonna run.’ He said, ‘hey, this is my outlet, I’m going to move and create three more seconds for this guy…

“It’s (like) Aaron (Rodgers). And the fact that when he extends it I have to be super cognizant.”

Richard Sherman explains why Josh Allen reminds him of Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/OaoReXDQRi — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) January 13, 2021

Prior to this year such a comparison might have been considered blasphemous. But after throwing for 37 touchdowns and 4,544 yards with only 10 interceptions while completing 69.2-percent of his passes, the comparisons are definitely there.

Allen made his first Pro Bowl for his efforts and won his second playoff start this past week against the Colts.

It’s probably worth noting that Aaron Rodgers also got his first playoff win in his second postseason appearance. And the rest is history.

Does Josh Allen compare well to Aaron Rodgers, or is Richard Sherman totally off the mark?