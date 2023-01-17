Rob Gronkowski Reveals 1 Team He Nearly Signed With

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rob Gronkowski visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Noam Galai/Getty Images

Imagine the already-explosive Buffalo Bills offense adding Rob Gronkowski to the mix. It almost happened.

Back in March, there were reports that the Bills were interested in signing the five-time Pro Bowl tight end. It didn't happen though, and Gronkowski eventually retired in June.

On his recent appearance on the "New Heights Podcast" with the Kelce brothers, Gronkowski confirmed that he did speak with the Bills last offseason after Tom Brady retired, but ultimately decided not to pursue the opportunity.

“Okay, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up: I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again,” told Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on their podcast, “New Heights.” “Now that I’m not playing no more, I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it. When Tom retired this year, I was like, alright, I didn’t really feel like playing football again after this year. And I was like, Tom retired. I was like, I’m gonna check out some other teams. I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there. It just wasn’t there, though. If my mindset was there, I would probably, most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills.”

The full "New Heights" episode with Gronk can be seen below.

Gronkowski has already come out of retirement once before, to team up with Brady again in Tampa Bay. That decision paid off with a Super Bowl win two years ago.

It seems more likely that the 33-year-old's second retirement will stick though. Still, it's fun to imagine the dimension Gronk would have added to the Bills offense as another weapon for Josh Allen.

[ NESN ]