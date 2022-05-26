Ruling Has Been Made On Von Miller Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, it was announced that Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller was being sued for allegedly distributing a sexually explicit photograph of a woman he used to be in a relationship with.

It was initially reported that Miller and the woman took personal and private photos with the understanding they would never be shared.

The woman claims Miller shared those photos with "two well-known celebrities" in May 2020 in a "fit of jealousy, anger and rage."

The lawsuit states Miller included some harsh messages with this photo, such as "This the b---- you want? You can have her dawg."

According to TMZ Sports, this lawsuit involving Miller has been dismissed. This case was "tossed out with prejudice" on Wednesday.

TMZ did not state if a settlement has been reached between Miller and the woman.

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills this offseason.

It's unclear if the NFL has thought about looking into this situation.